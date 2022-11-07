 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 7, 2022

Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

November 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Pete Carroll at a press conference

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be.

Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.

It’s not tough to figure out that Carroll is referencing Wilson here. The more remarks like this we get, the more clear it becomes that both sides desperately needed to move on and simply were not seeing eye-to-eye. Carroll is not the only one who has implied that, either.

The Seahawks have definitely gotten the better end of the deal so far, though. Wilson’s Denver Broncos have struggled on offense, while Smith and the Seahawks are flourishing, to the surprise of many.

Article Tags

Pete CarrollRussell Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus