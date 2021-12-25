Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.

Green Bay played a video message from Favre throughout Lambeau Field following the record-breaking TD:

“Hey 12, congratulations on passing my touchdown record. I have one request: go get us another Super Bowl!” Congrats,” Favre said.

No pressure, right?

The Packers won the Super Bowl in the 1996 under Favre. They won the Super Bowl again in the 2010 Super Bowl under Rodgers. Rodgers and Packers fans would love to see the team win the ultimate prize once again.

At 11-3 entering Saturday’s game, they’re in good position to possibly win it all.