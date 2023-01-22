Brett Maher gets pregame pep talk from Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is unlike many other NFL owners with how involved he is with his team. He couldn’t even resist talking with his kicker ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Jones met with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger ahead of the playoff game Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Jones appeared to be pumping up the players with his arms over their shoulders and a big smile across his face.

Jerry Jones walks to the field to speak with Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger. pic.twitter.com/Sci7tYw5O9 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 22, 2023

Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Though Dallas signed a kicker to their practice squad, they stuck with Maher and are hoping he gets back on track.

Nothing could put the jinx on a player quite like a pregame meeting with Jerruh.