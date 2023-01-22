 Skip to main content
Brett Maher gets pregame pep talk from Jerry Jones

January 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerry Jones in sunglasses

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones is unlike many other NFL owners with how involved he is with his team. He couldn’t even resist talking with his kicker ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Jones met with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger ahead of the playoff game Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Jones appeared to be pumping up the players with his arms over their shoulders and a big smile across his face.

Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Though Dallas signed a kicker to their practice squad, they stuck with Maher and are hoping he gets back on track.

Nothing could put the jinx on a player quite like a pregame meeting with Jerruh.

