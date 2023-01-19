Cowboys bring in veteran kicker amid Brett Maher’s struggles

The Dallas Cowboys are taking out an insurance policy on Brett Maher ahead of their upcoming playoff game.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad as depth. Archer adds that the team still plans to have Maher kick in their divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday but that Vizcaino will be ready should Maher continue to struggle in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The four-year veteran Maher, who was 50-for-53 on extra points during the regular season, had a nightmare of nightmares performance against Tampa Bay in this past Monday’s wild-card playoff game. Maher missed on four consecutive PATs (though he did convert a fifth try) in what was a very humiliating outing for more reasons than one. Fortunately for Maher however, the Cowboys still cruised to the 31-14 victory.

Dallas’ coaching staff has been steadfast in their support of Maher ever since the meltdown while also acknowledging that Maher may be suffering from a case of the “yips” (in other words, a mental block). Vizcaino, meanwhile, is a three-year NFL veteran who filled in for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 while Matt Prater was hurt (going 5-for-5 on his kicks). He will be looming as a Plan B if Maher’s woes persist and might even be pressed into action if Maher whiffs on his first kick or two against San Francisco.