Brett Rypien executes unbelievable play fake on TD pass

Brett Rypien was rippin’ for the Denver Broncos in their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Rypien started at quarterback since Russell Wilson was held out despite clearing concussion protocol. After starting off the game slowly, the Broncos started to pick it up in the second half.

The Broncos had a 2nd-and-goal up 17-9 in the fourth quarter. They faked a handoff and instead Rypien threw to an open Eric Tomlinson for the touchdown. Rypien’s fake was beautiful.

Rypien stopped moving his feet, which caused some of the defensive backs to pause and stop covering. By the time they realized it was a fake, it was too late.

That touchdown put Denver up 24-9. The Broncos’ offense finally looked alive for one of the first times all season.