Brett Rypien to start for Broncos with Russell Wilson out

October 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are making a quarterback change for Week 7 due to injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Wilson will not be able to play for the Broncos against the New York Jets.

Wilson has not been able to practice much this week due to a hamstring injury. Rypien has already been taking most of the practice repititions with the first-team offense.

Wilson has been so lackluster as a performer this season that few will consider this a terrible thing for Denver. The question is how effective can Rypien be?

Rypien, 26, played in three games in 2020. He passed for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions that season.

The 2-4 Broncos are on a 3-game losing streak and will be hosting the Jets.

