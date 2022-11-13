Brian Daboll flipped out on Giants over false start penalty

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not happy with his team during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Daboll, who is not exactly known for being animated on the sideline, lost his cool after offensive lineman Jack Anderson committed a false start penalty at the start of the second quarter. The Giants had lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Houston 36 when Anderson jumped early. Daboll absolutely ripped into the second-year player.

Brian Daboll is very ANGRY 😮 pic.twitter.com/heXEgfiOPn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2022

That is about as enthusiastic as you will ever see Daboll. He clearly felt that was an inexcusable penalty from Anderson, and you can understand why. The Giants had a 7-0 lead at the time and would have had a good chance of converting on 4th-and-1. Instead, they were instead forced to punt.