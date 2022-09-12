Brian Daboll shows big balls in Giants debut

Brian Daboll showed off some big balls during his New York Giants head coaching debut.

Daboll’s Giants beat the Tennessee Titans 21-20 after Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left with seconds remaining. But what preceded the Titans’ possession is where Daboll made his mark.

The Giants were once down 13-0 and trailed nearly the entire game. But in the fourth quarter, they drove 73 yards on 12 plays and scored a touchdown with 1:06 left. That made it 20-19.

Rather than attempt an extra point, Daboll decided to go for 2 and the lead. The playcall was creative, but the Titans had two players in the backfield who looked sure to make a stop. Saquon Barkley squirted past them and dove into the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

.@Saquon finds his way into the end zone. Giants take the lead! 📺: #NYGvsTEN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/DF5gOeH5yt — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Giants players were fired up on the sidelines after the big conversion. They also seemed to really love how much their coach trusted them.

The defense needed to get a stop after that, which they marginally did. They were lucky Bullock missed the field goal so they could come away with a win.

What a way for Daboll to begin his tenure with the Giants. He knew his team was trailing all day, and on the road against a tough team. Daboll took a gamble, and it paid off.

Barkley was a monster in the game and looks like a potential fantasy football steal. He had 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, plus 30 receiving yards and the 2-point conversion. He’s ready for a big season.