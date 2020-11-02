Brian Flores has blunt assessment of Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start

It sounds like Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants to see plenty of improvement from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores offered a blunt assessment of Tagovailoa’s performance in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, and suggested the rookie has a lot to work on.

“Some good plays, some bad plays,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “A lot of things we can get fixed. First time out, some good, some bad. Hopefully we see some improvement next week.”

Tagovailoa went 12/22 for 93 yards and a touchdown. Those aren’t great numbers, but the Dolphins clearly wanted to keep things simple and run a relatively unambitious offense for the rookie’s first start. It worked in terms of winning the game, but it also clearly demonstrated to Flores and his staff what Tagovailoa needs to work on.

Tua, meanwhile, had this fairly surprising take on how his day went.

