Brian Flores already has 1 NFL head coaching interview lined up

The Miami Dolphins made the most surprising move of Black Monday when they fired Brian Flores, and the coach is wasting little time with his search for another job.

Flores will interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coaching job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source. After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

That probably will not be Flores’ only interview. There are currently six head coach jobs open in the NFL, and all six teams may reach out to him.

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. Miami won eight of its last nine games this year to finish 9-8, giving them back-to-back winning seasons under the 40-year-old coach.

The Bears are searching for a new head coach after firing Matt Nagy. Flores should be a popular hire wherever he lands.