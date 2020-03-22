Brian Hoyer promised chance to compete for Patriots QB job

Brian Hoyer landed quickly with the New England Patriots after being released by the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s not just because of his familiarity with the organization.

Hoyer’s agent Joe Linta told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Hoyer preferred the Patriots because they are going to give him the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Agent Joe Linta tells me: “It someone offered him $5M or $6M to be a backup, Brian still would’ve wanted to be back in New England. They gave him a chance to compete for the starting job, and that’s all he asked for.” https://t.co/r0AE4MctMR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2020

The Patriots are not pursuing other veterans. It looks exceedingly likely that Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, and Cody Kessler will be their quarterback room in 2020. Hoyer and Stidham will likely compete to start. Based on this agreement, Hoyer is clearly confident he can seize that chance.