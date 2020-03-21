Report: Patriots not currently considering Andy Dalton

It appears entirely plausible that the New England Patriots could stand pat and not bring in a veteran starter to replace Tom Brady.

The Patriots have been linked to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who is available via trade. However, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the team has not discussed Dalton as a potential option at this point.

Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton. He hasn’t been discussed among the Pats’ immediate plans. https://t.co/FWZ3sAZemf — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 21, 2020

Dalton is not currently a target, and neither is Jameis Winston. That essentially means the team is prepared to stick with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. That could certainly change, but right now, the Patriots don’t seem eager to rush out and get a veteran quarterback.