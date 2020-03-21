Brian Hoyer released by Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have put an interesting name on the quarterback market.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Colts released veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer after officially signing Philip Rivers.

This means the Colts are likely going to keep Jacoby Brissett as Rivers’ backup. The Colts like Brissett but wanted an upgrade, so he’ll be a quality second option for them should anything happen to Rivers.

This will definitely spark some speculation about the New England Patriots’ plans. Hoyer spent a long time as Tom Brady’s backup in New England, and they’ve shown faith in him previously. Though they may be planning to start Jarrett Stidham, Hoyer could be a veteran option who knows the system and will look like a steady pair of hands to Bill Belichick. It’s probably worth watching to see if the Patriots go after him.