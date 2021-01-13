Brian Schottenheimer fired by Seahawks over ‘philosophical differences’

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they have fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The team said they parted ways with Schottenheimer because of “philosophical differences.”

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the firing came after a meeting between Schottenheimer and Pete Carroll.

Seahawks fired OC Brian Schottenheimer. His offense set a number of Seahawks’ records. But after meeting last night, it was evident there were philosophical differences between Schottenheimer and HC Pete Carroll. They decided a parting was in the best interests of both sides. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2021

The Seahawks’ offense started off hot this season, scoring at least 31 points in seven of their first eight games. They went downhill thereafter, and then made a surprising and disappointing playoff exit with a loss to the Rams.

Tyler Lockett shared his belief regarding the reason for the offensive struggles in the second half. Schottenheimer’s offense wasn’t able to produce as much in that part of the season.

The Seahawks set a franchise record with 459 points this season.