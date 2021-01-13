 Skip to main content
Brian Schottenheimer fired by Seahawks over ‘philosophical differences’

January 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they have fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The team said they parted ways with Schottenheimer because of “philosophical differences.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the firing came after a meeting between Schottenheimer and Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks’ offense started off hot this season, scoring at least 31 points in seven of their first eight games. They went downhill thereafter, and then made a surprising and disappointing playoff exit with a loss to the Rams.

Tyler Lockett shared his belief regarding the reason for the offensive struggles in the second half. Schottenheimer’s offense wasn’t able to produce as much in that part of the season.

The Seahawks set a franchise record with 459 points this season.

