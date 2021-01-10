 Skip to main content
Saturday, January 9, 2021

Tyler Lockett explains why Seahawks’ offense wasn’t the same in second half of season

January 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense put up at least 30 points in seven of their first eight games of the season. But in the second half, including the playoffs, they eclipsed that mark only once (a 40-3 win over the Jets). They still went 6-2 in both halves, but they lacked the explosiveness on offense. That was evident in the team’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on Saturday.

So what happened to Seattle’s offense? Wide receiver Tyler Lockett helped explain things.

According to Lockett, once the Seahawks became more of a one-dimensional passing team, it became easier for opponents to gameplan against them.

The big numbers and “Let Russ Cook” movement seem great and all, but when you sputter in the playoffs and only put up 20 points, it leaves many frustrated and looking for answers. Lockett provided a few.

It’s not easy to keep up huge offensive numbers week after week in the NFL, because eventually defenses catch up to you. Another NFL star knows a lot about that.

