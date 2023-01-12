Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company

Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website.

Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness in a blog post on their website without permission. Houston Hair used Urlacher’s story as a way to promote one of their procedures, Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). Both Houston Hair and Restore, a competing company for whom Urlacher is a spokesperson, use the FUE method.

Urlacher was known for having a shaved head throughout his playing career with the Chicago Bears. But the Hall of Fame linebacker stunned everyone seven years ago when he showed off his new look, which included a full head of hair.

Urlacher’s hair restoration procedure was performed by Restore.

Urlacher, 44, is seeking $50,000, as well as court costs, attorney fees and punitive damages from Houston Hair.