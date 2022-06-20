Brian Urlacher campaigning for 1 player’s Hall of Fame election

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, and believes that another linebacker who has yet to be voted in deserves the honor.

Urlacher appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and questioned why Zach Thomas has been denied entry into the Hall of Fame.

“How the f— is Zach Thomas not in the Hall of Fame,” Urlacher said (edited by LBS for profanity). “Put his stats up with mine, Ray [Lewis], any other linebacker who’s either close to the Hall of Fame or been in the Hall of Fame. He’s right there with us if not better.

“Every year I advocate for him to get in, but they don’t put him in and I don’t understand it.”

Thomas was a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time in 2022 in what was his ninth year of eligibility. During his 13 NFL seasons with both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, Thomas made a strong case as to why he should be elected. A five-time first-team All-Pro selection and member of the all-decade team for the 2000s, Thomas had 1,734 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles during his career.

While Thomas’ stats don’t quite measure up to those of an all-time great like Lewis, they do line up favorably when compared to Urlacher. In 17 seasons, Lewis had 2,059 total tackles, 41.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 31 interceptions. Urlacher had 1,361 total tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles during his 13-year career.

