Brittany Mahomes ticked about joke from Joe Rogan

It would appear that Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany did not appreciate a recent comment Joe Rogan made about her on his podcast.

Rogan had fellow comedians/podcast hosts Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir on the latest episode of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Gillis brought up Brittany Mahomes and Patrick’s younger brother Jackson and said he has grown to love their infamous social media antics.

“Patrick Mahomes has a wife that’s just wild,” Gillis said. “She’s up in the box. She films herself. Patrick, obviously, he’s the man. Then he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box doing all this s—. His wife’s up there like, ‘You thought you were gonna beat us?! Think again!’ It’s the best.”

Rogan’s producers then played a clip of a victory celebration Mrs. Mahomes shared on Instagram. Rogan responded with a joke about divorce.

“The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced,” Rogan quipped. “They come after you with that same energy.”

Not long after the podcast was released, Brittany tweeted that it is “pathetic” when grown men hate on women. She did not mention Rogan by name, but it seemed obvious she was talking about him and his podcast guests.

“Something about grown men talking s— about someone’s wife is real weird. Actually grown a– men hating on women in general is pathetic,” Mahomes wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Rogan delivered a slightly different version of a joke that has been made by thousands of others. It is hardly a secret that Brittany’s support of Patrick and the Chiefs can be over the top, even if she did tone it down quite a bit last season. She still managed to throw a jab at one team Kansas City beat during the playoffs.

Now that the season is over and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Brittany and Jackson have become more active on social media. That will lead to many more discussions like the one we heard on Rogan’s podcast.

