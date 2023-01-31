Brittany Mahomes went back to trash-talking mode after Chiefs’ win

Brittany Mahomes is reverting to her old ways.

Mahomes did some talking via social media leading up to and following the AFC Championship Game. First, Brittany fired back at the mayor of Cincinnati, calling his barb towards Patrick Mahomes “weak & embarrassing.”

Then after her husband’s Chiefs beat the Bengals, Mahomes tweeted some more.

“Cancun on 3” she tweeted, while adding an emoji for the peace symbol.

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

“Cancun on 3” is a phrase used in sports to mock teams whose seasons have ended. The idea is they’re now breaking huddles by focusing on vacations rather than their next game.

That was the same phrase used the previous week by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple to mock Stefon Diggs. The Bengals’ loss and Brittany’s words didn’t seem to be lost on Diggs.

Brittany had been doing a good job of avoiding headlines this season. But she and Patrick’s brother Jackson are disliked by many fans across the NFL over their years of being loudmouths. Brittany is best off keeping things to herself and not turning fans against Patrick and the Chiefs. After all, Kansas City still has one big game left.