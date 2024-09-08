Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift answer the rumors about their relationship

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift answered the rumors about their relationship.

On Thursday, some viewers noted that Swift and Mahomes were not sitting in the same box during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Some wondered if that meant the two had had a falling out over Mahomes’ expressed political preferences.

The two appeared to have heard the chatter and may have set up a photo opportunity to quell the noise.

Brittany and husband Patrick, along with Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift, attended the US Open men’s final in New York on Sunday. Kelce and Mahomes had the weekend free since their Kansas City Chiefs won their first game on Thursday night.

At the match, which was between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, Brittany and Taylor were seen hugging and hanging out together.

It's a double date! 💕 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are joined by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in their box at the #USOpen men's singles final. See more pics 🔗: https://t.co/dv2OQus7wA pic.twitter.com/0BR7Rlrxys — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 8, 2024

Perhaps that was their way of showing everyone that they are still on good terms despite any potential political differences.

The match turned out to be quite the event for celebrity sightings, as many famous people went to see and be seen.