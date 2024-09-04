Donald Trump gives Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany a shoutout

Brittany Mahomes recently faced a great deal of backlash for publicly supporting Donald Trump, and the presidential candidate has made it clear that he appreciated the gesture.

Mahomes, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “liked” an Instagram post last month that outlined 20 goals Trump and the Republican Party want to accomplish if the former president is elected again in November. Mahomes did not back down after many fans blasted her for supporting Trump.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote on her Instagram story. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

With the Chiefs kicking off the 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, Trump gave Brittany and Patrick a shoutout and called them a “great couple.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Brittany Mahomes is known for her unapologetic support of her husband and the Chiefs. There have been several occasions where people question whether she has put Patrick and the Chiefs in an uncomfortable situation. She has never been one to back down from critics, however.

In this case, Brittany decided not to let the internet mob tell her which political candidate to support.