Broadcaster goes viral for unintentional sexual reference

Things got a bit weird during the broadcast of Friday night’s preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Bengals had to settle for a field goal early in the second quarter, one of the announcers from Local 12 in Cincinnati was talking about how much he admires when a quarterback stands in the pocket and delivers a pass knowing a big hit is coming. The announcer had an interesting way of expressing that admiration.

You have to like WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/vBV09P57oM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

Oh boy. That was about as tough of a choice of words as you will ever see during a televised football game.