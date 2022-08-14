 Skip to main content
Broadcaster goes viral for unintentional sexual reference

August 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Bengals line up for a field goal

Things got a bit weird during the broadcast of Friday night’s preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Bengals had to settle for a field goal early in the second quarter, one of the announcers from Local 12 in Cincinnati was talking about how much he admires when a quarterback stands in the pocket and delivers a pass knowing a big hit is coming. The announcer had an interesting way of expressing that admiration.

Oh boy. That was about as tough of a choice of words as you will ever see during a televised football game.

