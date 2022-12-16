Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too.

Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Niners to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over.

Purdy has become one of the best stories in the NFL, but he was quick to remind reporters that Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both deserve a lot of credit for San Francisco’s success.

“Honestly, man, I don’t think Jimmy and Trey get enough credit for what they’ve done,” Purdy said. “I’m just now coming on the scene, where these guys have been here throughout the offseason, for Trey, and then Jimmy coming in here and leading these guys and winning. I just want to continue what they’ve got rolling. So, a big credit to Jimmy and Trey for what they’ve done, especially in the quarterback room and for the team. I’m just trying to do my part in terms of where we’re at now in the season. It’s definitely not, ‘All praise to Brock and what Brock’s done.’ Those guys deserve all the credit.”

The 49ers may be the best all-around team in the NFL. They have shown that by finding ways to win even after two of their quarterbacks went down with serious injuries. Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has become a fan favorite and drew extremely high praise from his coach after Thursday’s win.

Purdy giving credit to Lance and Garoppolo should go a long way in the 49ers’ locker room. Those are the types of media remarks that teams want to hear from their leaders.