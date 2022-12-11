 Skip to main content
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass

December 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance.

Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.

That was awesome to see. Purdy is just 22 years old, and his family got to witness a crowd of 70,000 people chanting his name in his first NFL start. It is hardly a surprise that Purdy’s dad had a tough time holding it together.

