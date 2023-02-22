Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery delayed due to doctor decision

Brock Purdy was set to undergo surgery on his injured elbow on Wednesday, but the procedure has been delayed.

Purdy went for a check with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, a day ahead of the planned operation in Arlington, Texas. But Dr. Meister observed that Purdy still had inflammation and suggested they wait until the inflammation dissipates.

As of now, the two are planning to meet again in March to see if the swelling in Purdy’s elbow goes down.

Purdy suffered his elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29. As if Purdy getting hurt weren’t bad enough, backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, which forced Purdy back into the game.

Purdy’s recovery timeline is expected to be six months. If his operation takes place in March, then his availability for the start of the season could come into question.

If Purdy is not available to start the season, then Trey Lance would be the Niners’ No. 1 QB so long as his recovery from an ankle injury goes well.