Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and family present to support him at every turn.

During the Niners’ games, Purdy’s family has been a constant presence. His parents and brother have been at the games to support him, as has his girlfriend Jenna Brandt.

Brandt and Purdy were both athletes at Iowa State; Purdy was a quarterback on the football team, while Brandt played volleyball for the cyclones from 2018-2020.

Brandt, a setter, later transferred to Northern Iowa. The Sumner, Iowa native made 29 starts and played in all 120 sets for the Panthers in 2021.

Purdy became the 49ers’ starter in Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. He has gone 8-0 as a starter entering the conference championship game against the Eagles.