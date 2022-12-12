Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.

No. 88 who was being moved away by a teammate is Jody Fortson. Denver’s Jonathon Cooper was also doing some shoving with Orlando Brown Jr.

The loss officially eliminated the 3-10 Broncos from the playoffs, though they basically eliminated themselves from contention a few months ago.

Kansas City retains a firm grip on the AFC West at 10-3.