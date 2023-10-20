AFC team in serious trade talks for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has seemingly made more headlines for his off-field issues rather than his play of late. The Denver Broncos may potentially be tired of all the drama.

The Broncos are reportedly engaged in trade talks centered around the Alabama alum. Denver has had “extensive trade discussions” with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2020 first-round pick, according to Colts beat writer Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports.

The report states that no deal for Jeudy appears imminent. However, Adams added that the Broncos and Colts have “progressed beyond exploratory conversations.”

Sources have told me that the #Colts and #Broncos have had extensive trade discussions about a deal that would send WR Jerry Jeudy to Indianapolis. No deal has been finalized or agreed to at this time but this has progressed beyond exploratory conversations. pic.twitter.com/IZceuHf6Pe — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 19, 2023

Jeudy has had an ongoing beef with NFL Network analyst and former player Steve Smith Sr. The Broncos wideout recently gave his side of the story on the public spat.

Jeudy has had a down year so far this season. The 6’1″ receiver has just 222 receiving yards and zero touchdowns across five games played in 2023. Jeudy led the Broncos in both receiving yards (972) and receiving touchdowns (6) in 2022.

The Colts, meanwhile, may be thinking about the future after the devastating news on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Jeudy could potentially be a solid target for Richardson next season.

However, Jeudy is a free agent at season’s end. The Colts would need to negotiate a new deal with Jeudy to keep him long-term if the team manages to strike a deal with the Broncos.