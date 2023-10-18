Colts announce big decision on Anthony Richardson’s injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their rookie quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Team owner Jim Irsay said the decision was made based on the advice of several medical professionals and that both the Colts and Richardson are confident “this was the best course of action for his long-term health.”

QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/iYZbTyXOkw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. The former Florida star landed hard on the shoulder when he was tackled on a designed run play. Richardson did not play in Week 6.

The injury was one of several that Richardson has suffered this season.

Richardson was selected by the Colts No. 4 overall in the draft. The Colts went 2-2 in Richardson’s four starts (he missed one game due to a concussion). Richardson showed strong ability as a dual-threat player, though the running took its toll in the form of injuries. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback passed for 577 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns over his four games.

Gardner Minshew has seen action in five of Indianapolis’ six games this season and attempted 55 passes in Indy’s 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.