Report: Broncos could trade one of their top players

The free-agent market is extremely thin at the wide receiver position this year, and there is a chance the Denver Broncos could try to capitalize on that.

Teams around the NFL believe the Broncos could trade one of their top wide receivers in the coming days, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The Broncos have had talks with teams about Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, though their asking price is said to be high.

Sources with multiple teams believe the Broncos could trade a WR. Denver has had talks with teams about Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, not just dumping, but it's not out of the question one gets moved. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 13, 2023

The asking price should be high. Jakobi Meyers is widely considered to be the best free-agent wide receiver available, and he has hardly been a game-changer with the New England Patriots. Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns last season. Granted, he played in one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but very few people would consider him one of the premier wideouts in the game.

Jeudy led the Broncos with 972 receiving yards and 6 touchdown receptions last year. Sutton was second on the team with 829 yards. The two have the potential to be one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL if utilized properly.

Sean Payton likely is not anxious to trade any of the wide receivers on his roster. The head coach is trying to get things turned around in Denver after a disastrous season, and that will be easier with talented pieces. A desperate team could change that, of course.