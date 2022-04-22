Broncos GM has great quote about lack of draft picks

The Denver Broncos will have little to do for the early portion of the NFL Draft, but general manager George Paton is hardly bothered by that.

The Broncos traded the No. 9 and No. 40 picks to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, meaning the Broncos will not be on the clock until the No. 64 pick. While not an ideal scenario from a draft standpoint, Paton is completely unbothered by the lack of picks because of the reason behind it.

“We love having the first round picks, we love having the early second. But we also love having a franchise quarterback that sets the tone every day in the building,” Paton said, via Mike Klis of 9 News, “I come in here, he’s here working. There’s a reason he’s great. It’s because the work he puts in and all the players the entire organization are watching. There’s no pain in that. And so that first day we’ll watch Russell Wilson highlights.”

That’s a pretty great approach. Given the issues the Broncos have had with the quarterback position in recent years, the hefty cost in draft picks to acquire Wilson will probably prove worth it.

Paton can take heart, because there is precedent for his methods being successful. He just needs to take a look at the Los Angeles Rams.