Report: Broncos have absurd asking price in Jerry Jeudy trade talks

The Denver Broncos may be willing to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but their asking price is reportedly very high.

The Broncos were asking teams for a first-round pick to initiate discussions on Jeudy and would listen to that sort of offer now, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. He adds that the Broncos are not looking to initiate a “fire sale” but do want to pick up draft picks.

If the Broncos want to move Jeudy, they will almost certainly have to lower their asking price. Despite being a first-round pick, he has not turned into a clear No. 1 wide receiver. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Recent reports have suggested that the Broncos are the ones actively trying to trade Jeudy as opposed to other teams desperately trying to acquire him. If that is the case, the asking price is clearly going to have to come down.