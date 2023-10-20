Report: Broncos actively shopping notable player in trade talks

The Denver Broncos are appear to be open for business heading into the NFL trade deadline, and they have reportedly been actively shopping at least one notable player.

A report this week claimed the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts have had “extensive trade discussions” centered on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. ESPN’s Stephen Holder, a longtime Colts reporter, does not think anything will come of those talks.

According to Holder, the Broncos reached out to the Colts about a Jeudy trade — not the other way around. Denver has initiated talks with multiple teams about potentially moving Jeudy.

the Broncos have contemplated moving him for quite a while (going back to last season). As for the Colts, I would say there is some possible minimal interest. But I would be very surprised if anything came of this. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 20, 2023

The Broncos drafted Jeudy in the first round back in 2020. They exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this past offseason, so Jeudy is owed nearly $13 million in 2024. That salary coupled with his injury history will likely decrease the former Alabama star’s value on the trade market.

Jeudy has been mentioned in trade rumors the past two seasons. Many felt he had breakout potential in Sean Payton’s offense, but Jeudy has just 20 catches for 220 yards in five games this season. He has not found the end zone.

The Broncos are 1-5 and need to rebuild their roster, so it makes sense that they would try to trade Jeudy. They will likely look to move on from a few other players prior to Oct. 31 as well.