Broncos star arrested on concerning charges

Denver Broncos standout Jonathon Cooper has been arrested on three concerning charges.

Cooper was arrested Thursday night for alleged domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports. Cooper is being held in a detention facility and is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday morning.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Cooper’s girlfriend was seeking access to his phone, and Cooper refused to hand it over. Both have been charged with two counts of domestic violence and one charge of criminal mischief stemming from the incident.

Cooper's girlfriend also arrested on criminal mischief/domestic violence charges. The incident centered around girlfriend trying to get Cooper's cell phone and Cooper wanting to keep it, according to affadavit. https://t.co/w5UOKDMrKU — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) June 5, 2026

The 28-year-old pass rusher has had a breakout trio of seasons and has emerged as a key member of Denver’s defense. He had 10.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2024, and followed it up with another eight sacks in 2025. That figure was good enough to put him second on the team last year.

The Broncos drafted Cooper in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the team in 2024.