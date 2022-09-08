Broncos RB has great quote about Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle on Monday will be a hotly anticipated event, including among Seahawks fans. There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the sort of reception Wilson will get, but one of his new Denver Broncos teammates has a prediction.

Running back Melvin Gordon said he was hopeful that Seahawks fans would give Wilson a warm welcome in his return to Seattle. However, Gordon also predicted that Wilson might turn the reception negative with his performance.

Melvin Gordon on Seattle’s reaction to Wilson: “Hopefully, they cheer him on, but they might be booing him because he might light it up.” Added you can’t do anything but respect the career Wilson had in Seattle. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 8, 2022

Wilson going off might silence the crowd more than it would turn them against him. It would certainly make for an awkward environment, though presumably not for the Broncos.

There may be some dissenters, especially if they read some of Wilson’s recent comments as criticism of the Seahawks. However, the overall reception should be positive, at least until the game begins.