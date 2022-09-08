 Skip to main content
Broncos RB has great quote about Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle

September 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson in a Broncos helmet

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle on Monday will be a hotly anticipated event, including among Seahawks fans. There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the sort of reception Wilson will get, but one of his new Denver Broncos teammates has a prediction.

Running back Melvin Gordon said he was hopeful that Seahawks fans would give Wilson a warm welcome in his return to Seattle. However, Gordon also predicted that Wilson might turn the reception negative with his performance.

Wilson going off might silence the crowd more than it would turn them against him. It would certainly make for an awkward environment, though presumably not for the Broncos.

There may be some dissenters, especially if they read some of Wilson’s recent comments as criticism of the Seahawks. However, the overall reception should be positive, at least until the game begins.

