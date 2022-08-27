Russell Wilson shares what about Broncos appealed to him

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.

At the Broncos’ Kickoff Luncheon, Russell Wilson said one of the things that appealed to him about Denver was that he didn’t have to carry the team on his shoulders alone. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 26, 2022

Almost immediately, Wilson’s comments were portrayed as a shot at the Seahawks franchise. But were they? Wilson never specifically mentioned Seattle and seemed to be indicating that other interested parties had less roster depth and talent than the Broncos.

Wilson did carry Seattle’s offense the last several seasons, but it wasn’t always that way. Early in his career, it was a dominant defense and offensive depth that helped propel the Seahawks forward. Each of their Super Bowl appearances — and their lone victory — came on the back of an electric defense and the “Legion of Boom.”

Furthermore, the non-controversial Wilson has never uttered a negative word about the Seahawks. And during the very same luncheon, he reflected positively on his time there.

“Spending 10 years in Seattle, it was an amazing 10 years. But I’m excited about the next decade of my life, and what that looks like for my career. And to be able to share it with guys like this,” Wilson said, via ClutchPoints.

Perhaps Wilson could have chosen his words more carefully, but he didn’t seem to be throwing intentional shade. At least not at the Seahawks. But who was he referring to? That’s the question.