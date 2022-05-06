Broncos had perfect reaction to Seahawks’ draft pick

The Denver Broncos did not have a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, but Russell Wilson is now their starting quarterback because of that. They had a great way of celebrating while awaiting their turn last week.

The Broncos traded the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft to the Seattle Seahawks as part of a massive package for Wilson. When Seattle was on the clock last Thursday, Broncos executives watched Wilson highlights from their draft room and patted themselves on the back. General manager George Paton turned to John Elway and said “pretty good pick.”

The #Broncos put Russell Wilson highlights on in their draft room when the #Seahawks were on the clock in the first round. "Pretty good pick." 🤣 (via Broncos/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/fUbW0dmou2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 6, 2022

It is not often that a team has an opportunity to trade draft picks for an established superstar quarterback. While the Broncos paid a hefty price, their reaction to the Seahawks being on the clock was a good reminder of how pleased they are with the deal.