Broncos-Raiders ending led to an all-time bad beat

The end of Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders produced an all-time bad beat in more ways than one.

The Broncos appeared set to beat the Raiders 24-14 during Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The Broncos had been favored by 8.5 points prior to the game, and those who had the under were also in good shape, with that line set at 40.5.

The Raiders had the ball with time running out, and the game appeared to be over when wide receiver Tyler Lockett was tackled in bounds after making a catch with five seconds left. The clock would have run out if not for Broncos safety Brandon Jones remaining on top of Lockett after making the tackle, which drew a flag for delay of game.

As a result, the Raiders got one more play, and were firmly in field goal range. They opted to kick it and converted, ensuring that the Broncos failed to cover and the over hit at the same time on an utterly meaningless score.

Raiders +8.5 and over 40.5 both cash on this "meaningless" field goal pic.twitter.com/ByxDZZUHV2 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 8, 2025

Jones will be the subject of a lot of scorn from bettors for this one. There was really no point to what he did, and even though it did not impact the outcome of the game, it certainly left a lot of gamblers ticked off.

This might be less painful than what one bettor suffered earlier this week, but not by much. For anyone who had either the Broncos or the under, it was brutal to watch. If someone had both, they might just want to skip gambling for a while.