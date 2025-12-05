Bettor suffers an all-time bad beat with LeBron James’ famous streak ending

What one sports bettor thought was a no-brainer LeBron James prop bet turned into his worst nightmare.

A sports betting influencer named Bryce posted a snapshot of his betting slip on Thursday for the Los Angeles Lakers’ road game against the Toronto Raptors. Bryce bet $15,000 on James to score at least 10 points in the contest for a potential payout of about $577.

Bryce even thanked his country for what he felt was a “drunk” betting line posted on Draft Kings.

“God bless America!!! DK must actually be drunk with this price,” Bryce wrote.

DK must actually be drunk with this price pic.twitter.com/rt4a9WlTG5 — Bryce (@BryceLottos) December 4, 2025

The bettor’s hubris initially made sense, given that the bet had cashed 1,297 straight times entering Thursday’s contest. However, as fate would have it, James went on to score just eight points in the contest.

Bryce’s bet had a fighting chance in the final seconds, with LeBron holding the ball on the final play of what was a tie game. But instead of going for the shot, James passed to Rui Hachimura for a game-winning three-pointer to secure the Lakers’ 123-120 victory.

There’s a reason the line on James’ 10-point prop bet was as favorable as it was. The four-time MVP entered the game averaging just 15.2 points in five games since making his season debut.

James also scored just 10 points on 3/10 shooting in the Lakers’ previous contest, as LeBron continues to work his way back from an offseason bout with sciatica.