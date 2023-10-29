Broncos reportedly received solid trade offer for 1 star player

The Denver Broncos are said to be listening to offers for their top players ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline, but rival teams may be frustrated with the way Sean Payton’s team has handled negotiations.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Broncos have received a “good offer” for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Florio did not share details of the offer, but the said Denver has not shown an inclination to accept it.

Another report over the weekend claimed the Broncos have attached an incredibly high asking price to Jeudy. If they are unwilling to budge from that, a trade is highly unlikely.

Jeudy has just 25 catches for 286 yards this season. Many believed he had breakout potential in Payton’s offense, but he has once again struggled to produce consistently.

While he was a first-round pick in 2020 and is still only 24 years old, Jeudy has dealt with some injury issues and not looked like a true No. 1 wide receiver. That could change in the right situation, but we doubt a team will be willing to give up a high draft pick to find out if the former Alabama star can fulfill his potential.