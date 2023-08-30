Broncos reunite Russell Wilson with former Seahawks receiver

Another ex-Seatle Seahawk is coming along for the ride in Broncos Country.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is planning to sign with the Broncos. Dorsett just got released by the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline earlier this week.

Dorsett, 30, has some deep-play ability and physical skills (though he only had 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown last season with the Houston Texans). Meanwhile, Dorsett is familiar with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, whom he spent the 2020 campaign and part of the 2021 campaign with on the Seattle Seahawks.

With Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. set to feature in the passing attack, Dorsett has his work cut out for him to climb the depth chart in Denver. But with the Broncos suffering blows to other receivers this offseason, the door may be slightly ajar for Dorsett to contribute.