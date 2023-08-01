Broncos waive WR KJ Hamler due to heart condition

New York Jets players lambasting new head coach Sean Payton isn’t the only problem plaguing the Denver Broncos right now. The Broncos’ wide receiver room continues to take hits as well.

On Monday, Denver was already dealt the news that wideout Tim Patrick suffered a torn Achilles on his left leg that would prematurely end his season. This comes after Patrick already missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Later in the day, WR KJ Hamler revealed in an Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with a “mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.” Hamler did state in his post that he hopes to be back within this season.

“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,” Hamler wrote in his post.

The Broncos waived Hamler with a non-football injury designation. The move is reportedly meant to allow Hamler time to recover while leaving the door open for a return to the team.

Hamler was placed on the non-football injury list entering training camp and had yet to participate in any practices. The Broncos wideout admitted to feeling chest pains during workouts prior to training camp.

Hamler has struggled to stay on the field over the last two seasons, missing 24 of a possible 34 contests. He suffered a torn ACL that forced him out of most of the 2021 season. Hamler was hampered by a hamstring issue in 2022.

Hamler recorded 7 catches for 165 yards and no touchdowns last season.