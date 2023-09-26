Browns add new RB to their practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are stockpiling more insurance after the Nick Chubb injury.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that they have signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson to their practice squad. Tight end Devin Asiasi is joining the Browns’ practice squad as well.

The 24-year-old Jackson is an interesting addition in particular. A former Duke star, Jackson went undrafted in 2021 but landed a deal with the Colts. In 2022, Jackson recorded 445 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He has impressive straight line-drive speed as well as some good vision to be able to run through the tackles.

DEON FOR SIX. 📺: Prime Video pic.twitter.com/Xd53Up8Kl8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2023

Cleveland’s post-Chubb pecking order at running back is pretty well set already. Second-year back Jerome Ford, who scored two touchdowns last week against the Tennessee Titans, is the clear top dog, and the Browns also brought back a familiar face to be their RB2. But Jackson is a talented young runner who could make a case for a call-up to the active roster before long.