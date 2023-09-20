 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 20, 2023

Browns sign familiar replacement for Nick Chubb

September 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kevin Stefanski speaks with the media

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face in the wake of Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury.

The Browns on Wednesday signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports. Hunt will be able to earn up to $4 million on the 1-year deal.

Hunt has been a free agent since the Browns opted not to bring him back after the 2022 season. The 28-year-old drew interest from multiple teams over the summer, but he chose to be patient and wait for a better opportunity. That opportunity happened to be with his former team.

Hunt, who rushed for 468 yards on 123 carries last season, will likely share carries with Jerome Ford. The second-year back was impressive on Monday night with 106 yards on 16 carries, most of which came in relief of Chubb.

Chubb will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury.

Article Tags

Cleveland BrownsKareem Hunt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus