NFL announces Bills-Browns game moved to new city due to snowstorm

The Buffalo area is expected to be clobbered with snow this weekend, and the Bills are losing a home game as a result.

With several feet of snow forecast to fall on Western New York from Thursday night through Sunday, the NFL has announced that the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Bills have played many games in snow over the years, but a state of emergency has been declared in New York for the “extreme lake-effect” snow that is expected. Some areas in and around Buffalo could receive up to five feet of snow by Saturday. Even if the snow is done falling by Sunday, cleanup efforts will likely last days.

Josh Allen and the 6-3 Bills are looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Browns are 3-6 and have lost five of their last six games.