Report: Browns could trade 1 of their QBs

The Cleveland Browns have one of the more crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL at the moment, and it sounds like that has them looking into potential trades.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Browns have had discussions with multiple teams about trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It is unclear if any deal has gotten close, however.

Thompson-Robinson might be fourth on Cleveland’s depth chart at the moment. Jameis Winston has the primary backup job locked up behind Deshaun Watson, and Thompson-Robinson has been competing with Tyler Huntley for No. 3. Any team that traded for Thompson-Robinson probably would not be willing to give up much given the situation.

A fifth-round pick out of UCLA last year, Thompson-Robinson made three starts for the Browns as a rookie. He suffered an injury late in the year and was surpassed by Joe Flacco.

Thompson-Robinson is just 24 and already has real NFL experience, so a team in desperate need of quarterback depth might be willing to swing a deal for the former UCLA star.