Deshaun Watson makes big claim at Browns camp

Deshaun Watson found himself in the middle of a media firestorm over the past couple of years and feels he hasn’t been able to share his side.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback faced a total of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Watson’s camp was able to settle matters without indictment. The QB was eventually hit with an 11-game suspension served during the 2022 NFL season, along with a record-breaking $5 million fine.

The Browns star was unsurprisingly the center of media attention again during Browns’ training camp this year. He’s attending this year’s camp under different circumstances from last season, when the news was fresh and the suspension remained unserved.

Watson told a slew of reporters that he’s in a “different space” after going through the entire ordeal. He also revealed that he had opened up to his teammates about intimate details from his personal life — details he believes the media has largely ignored.

What were those details?

“Things that people don’t really get to hear about,” Watson said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “Especially last year, it’s been the media directing and narrating something else. [My story] has been kind of overshadowed. I had an opportunity to tell that story in front of those guys.”

Watson blames the media for the “narrative” of at least 25 women suing him for sexual harassment and abuse. Zero remorse. So much for the league-mandated counseling, treatment and clinicians. pic.twitter.com/4lDNQZmBkZ — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) July 23, 2023

It’s impossible to deny Watson has had an inspiring story, going from underprivileged kid to superstar NFL QB. But it’s hard to blame the media for focusing on allegations that has blemished his rags-to-riches story.

Watson was not indicted for any criminal charges in front of a Texas grand jury back in March of 2022. He has since been able to settle all but one of the 24 civil cases filed against him out of court.