Browns fans furious over false start call against Ravens

October 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Browns players lined up

Cleveland Browns fans were furious on Sunday over a false start call made by the officials late in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns were down by three and had a 4th-and-5 at the Baltimore 37 with 2:09 left in the game. They were set to attempt a 55-yard field goal but got called for a false start.

Here is the play:

This angle shows some movement by the Browns, but that appears to come after the Ravens had jumped on the other side of the line, far enough away not to qualify for a neutral zone infraction.

However, another video shows the long-snapper move the ball slightly.

The false start was called on No. 68 Michael Dunn.

Cleveland was pushed back five yards and badly missed their 60-yard field goal attempt.

Browns fans were also upset about an offensive pass interference call on Amari Cooper a few plays earlier that nullified a touchdown.

After a 2-1 start, Cleveland has lost four in a row and is now 2-5.

