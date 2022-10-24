Browns fans furious over false start call against Ravens

Cleveland Browns fans were furious on Sunday over a false start call made by the officials late in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns were down by three and had a 4th-and-5 at the Baltimore 37 with 2:09 left in the game. They were set to attempt a 55-yard field goal but got called for a false start.

Here is the play:

This angle shows some movement by the Browns, but that appears to come after the Ravens had jumped on the other side of the line, far enough away not to qualify for a neutral zone infraction.

Damn. Looks like it was a good call. Here's the false start on that game-deciding drive. #Browns pic.twitter.com/JpckBcfJc0 — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) October 23, 2022

However, another video shows the long-snapper move the ball slightly.

Ya cause the ball moved are we watching the same video? pic.twitter.com/IH5flfudn7 — Colton Sports (@ColtonSports) October 23, 2022

The false start was called on No. 68 Michael Dunn.

Cleveland was pushed back five yards and badly missed their 60-yard field goal attempt.

Browns fans were also upset about an offensive pass interference call on Amari Cooper a few plays earlier that nullified a touchdown.

Amari Cooper has a touchdown pass wiped away with an incredibly weak OPI call! 😤 The @Browns win if it wasn’t for this. What a joke! 🤦‍♂️#CLEvsBAL x #Browns pic.twitter.com/fO80Hnirpw — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) October 23, 2022

After a 2-1 start, Cleveland has lost four in a row and is now 2-5.