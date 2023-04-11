 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 11, 2023

Browns starter addresses rumors that he wants trade

April 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Greg Newsome on the practice field

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) laughs as he comes off the field during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Credit: Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II recently changed agents this week and hired Drew Rosenhaus, but the decision has nothing to do with him wanting to play for a new team.

Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com reported on Tuesday that Newsome switched from CAA Sports to Rosenhaus Sports because he believes the powerful agent will be able to facilitate a trade. The rumor was quickly shot down by both Rosenhaus and Newsome.

Rosenhaul told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Newsome met with the Browns on Tuesday and the former first-round pick is “happy” with his future role.

“Greg is happy to be with the Browns,” Rosenhaus said. “Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz.”

Newsome also addressed the speculation. The 22-year-old said he just started a charity softball game in Cleveland and has never had any intention of requesting a trade.

The Browns selected Newsome with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he has yet to record an interception, the former Northwestern star has started 26 games in two seasons and is an integral part of Cleveland’s defense.

Article Tags

Cleveland BrownsGreg Newsome II
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus