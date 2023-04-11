Browns starter addresses rumors that he wants trade

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II recently changed agents this week and hired Drew Rosenhaus, but the decision has nothing to do with him wanting to play for a new team.

Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com reported on Tuesday that Newsome switched from CAA Sports to Rosenhaus Sports because he believes the powerful agent will be able to facilitate a trade. The rumor was quickly shot down by both Rosenhaus and Newsome.

Rosenhaul told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Newsome met with the Browns on Tuesday and the former first-round pick is “happy” with his future role.

“Greg is happy to be with the Browns,” Rosenhaus said. “Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz.”

Newsome also addressed the speculation. The 22-year-old said he just started a charity softball game in Cleveland and has never had any intention of requesting a trade.

Ok y’all sit back a minute and lets think about this together. I just launched a softball game in Cleveland . I’ll just leave it there. https://t.co/kw5lUJEKxP — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 11, 2023

We here for the long haul family https://t.co/TWrAcfdWhM — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 11, 2023

The Browns selected Newsome with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he has yet to record an interception, the former Northwestern star has started 26 games in two seasons and is an integral part of Cleveland’s defense.