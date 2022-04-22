Browns defend handling of Baker Mayfield prior to Deshaun Watson trade

Baker Mayfield has not been shy about expressing his displeasure with how the Cleveland Browns handled the Deshaun Watson trade. The Browns are trying to argue that they did nothing wrong to Mayfield.

Browns GM Andrew Berry argued Friday that the organization had been honest and transparent with Mayfield about their pursuit of Watson. Berry did concede that he understood Mayfield’s frustration, but would not agree that his criticisms were justified.

“We were transparent with our intentions with his reps,” Berry said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “That being said, I think we can all understand how Baker feels. Sometimes, things in the NFL — whether it’s team-related, coach-related, player-related, they may not work out. Baker is a competitive and driven young man who has had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback, so (I) definitely understand it.”

Mayfield said he felt “disrespected” and that the Browns had essentially lied to his representatives prior to the Watson trade. Whether that is true or not is up for debate, and depends on who you ask. Obviously the Browns are going to deny this, and they may be justified in doing so. Ultimately, it does not really matter, as the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns has run its course and is not going to be salvaged now.